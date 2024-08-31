AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
PSA takes strong steps to check substandard solar imports

Recorder Report Published 31 Aug, 2024 06:55am

KARACHI: Pakistan Solar Association (PSA) is doing its utmost to ensure a stable and reliable supply of solar panels by working closely with manufacturers and importers.

The PSA has also taken strong steps to prevent the influx of B-grade and third-party imports, which can undermine the quality and integrity of the market.

The PSA urged all its members to stay united with PSA, avoid being swayed by fake prices, and not succumb to negativity in the current market scenario.

PSA extended its heartfelt thanks to all the members for attending the recent Grand Luncheon hosted by it and said the presence of the members and active participation were a testament to the unity and strength within the industry. “The event showcased that our entire solar industry— manufacturers, importers, dealers, and traders— stands united, sharing a common vision for a brighter and more sustainable future.”

“This alignment with PSA’s mission, ‘Let’s Grow Together’, underscores our collective commitment to advancing the solar sector in Pakistan. Together, we have proven that by standing as one, we can achieve remarkable progress and foster growth across the industry,” PSA added.

“PSA remains dedicated to supporting every member of our community as we continue this journey.”

