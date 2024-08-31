Proper services should be provided to citizens: CTO

FAISALABAD: “At all service and convenience traffic centers, services should be provided to the citizens in a good manner - apart from taking photos and data entry, licencing services should be provided in a good manner at all the counters. Negligence and carelessness in official duties cannot be tolerated under any circumstances”.

These views were expressed by Chief Traffic Officer Farhan Aslam regarding driving service centers. He further said on the occasion that apart from setting up a separate driving test center for women, separate counters have also been set up at the convenience centers.

Under the supervision of Additional Inspector General of Police Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig and City Police Officer DIG Kamran Adil, best facilities are being provided by City Traffic Police.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024