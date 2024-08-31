AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-31

Proper services should be provided to citizens: CTO

Press Release Published 31 Aug, 2024 08:01am

FAISALABAD: “At all service and convenience traffic centers, services should be provided to the citizens in a good manner - apart from taking photos and data entry, licencing services should be provided in a good manner at all the counters. Negligence and carelessness in official duties cannot be tolerated under any circumstances”.

These views were expressed by Chief Traffic Officer Farhan Aslam regarding driving service centers. He further said on the occasion that apart from setting up a separate driving test center for women, separate counters have also been set up at the convenience centers.

Under the supervision of Additional Inspector General of Police Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig and City Police Officer DIG Kamran Adil, best facilities are being provided by City Traffic Police.

