Terrorism: Pakistan urges OIC states to work collectively

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has urged the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to work collectively to combat all forms of terrorism, including by expanding the scope of the UN counter-terrorism framework and reforming its architecture, including the UN Security Council sanctions regimes, to eliminate all terrorist groups, including ISIL-K, Al Qaeda and the TTP.

In his statement to the 50th Session of the OIC CFM, which held from 29-30 August 2024 in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi said that Pakistan is the biggest victim of terrorism and the scourge of terrorism has surged once again to threaten regional and global peace and security.

He said that all OIC countries and regions – the Maghrib, the Sahel, Afghanistan, Central, South or East Asia – confront the terrorist threat, adding that we also confront far right, fascist ideologies, Hindutva and Islamophobic groups targeting Muslims.

“Unfortunately, we (Pakistan) continue to face externally financed, sponsored and supported terrorism from across our borders,” he said.

“The OIC must work collectively to combat all forms of terrorism, including by expanding the scope of the UN counter-terrorism framework and reforming its architecture, including the UN Security Council sanctions regimes, to eliminate all terrorist groups, including ISIL-K, Al Qaida and the TTP, as well as Islamophobic, supremacist, and far right groups and ideologies,” he added.

He said that Pakistan desires the earliest possible normalisation of the situation in Afghanistan, adding that the international community must provide sustained humanitarian assistance to the over 25 million destitute Afghans.

“We must also support steps to revive the Afghan economy and banking system, including release of their frozen national assets, implementation of planned infrastructure and connectivity projects and, eventually, easing of sanctions and diplomatic recognition,” he said.

At the same time, he added that the Afghan interim government must respond to the concerns of the international community, including respect for human rights, including the rights of women and girls, political inclusivity and, in particular, action to neutralize all terrorist groups within Afghanistan and those responsible for cross- border terrorism against neighbouring countries - ISIL-K (Daesh), the TTP, and others such as the ETIM, IMU and the TTT.

To implement these measures, he added that the UN should adopt a “road map” of reciprocal steps to be taken by the AIG and the international community.

“Credible action by the AIG (Afghan interim government) against TTP and other terrorist groups based in Afghanistan would create space for normalization of Afghanistan and support our efforts to harness the full potential of regional trade and connectivity,” the foreign secretary emphasised.

He also pointed out that people of Palestine as well as Jammu and Kashmir endure oppressive foreign occupation and denial of their fundamental right to self-determination.

“Our challenges are being compounded by surging great power rivalries, global economic stagnation, impact of climate change, as well as, the deficits in international solidarity and cooperation… At this crucial moment, we must respond with unity and resolve to address these multiple challenges confronting the Islamic Ummah,” he said.

He said that over 40,000 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children, have been martyred and nearly two million displaced by Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

“At this CFM, we must develop a clear and bold plan to secure implementation of the goals and objectives agreed by our leaders,” he said.

“We must urgently secure an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and the West Bank; ensure unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza; prevent the spread of the conflict to the entire Middle East, while holding Israel accountable for its criminal assassinations and violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran, Lebanon and other States; admit Palestine as a full member State of the United Nations; and establish a viable, secure, contiguous, and sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” he added.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir is also a common cause of OIC Member States. Like Palestine, he added that the situation in Kashmir involves the violation of two vital principles of the UN Charter: one, the exercise of the right of self-determination; and two, non-acquisition of territory by the use of force. The Kashmir dispute must be resolved to ensure durable peace in South Asia.

He said that India has resiled from its commitments to implement the Security Council resolutions prescribing a plebiscite to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine the final disposition of the territory. Since 5 August 2019, India initiated unilateral steps to annex occupied Jammu and Kashmir and impose what India’s leaders ominously call a “Final Situation” for Kashmir, he added.

