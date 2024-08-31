KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 30, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,488.22 High: 78,914.28 Low: 78,439.62 Net Change: 138.56 Volume (000): 148,548 Value (000): 9,038,345 Makt Cap (000) 2,451,239,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,597.82 NET CH (+) 298.93 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,343.20 NET CH (-) 22.49 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,040.83 NET CH (-) 30.87 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,499.47 NET CH (-) 116.19 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,094.19 NET CH (+) 11.29 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,047.78 NET CH (-) 1.06 ------------------------------------ As on: 30- August -2024 ====================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024