BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 30, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,488.22
High: 78,914.28
Low: 78,439.62
Net Change: 138.56
Volume (000): 148,548
Value (000): 9,038,345
Makt Cap (000) 2,451,239,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,597.82
NET CH (+) 298.93
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,343.20
NET CH (-) 22.49
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,040.83
NET CH (-) 30.87
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,499.47
NET CH (-) 116.19
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,094.19
NET CH (+) 11.29
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,047.78
NET CH (-) 1.06
------------------------------------
As on: 30- August -2024
====================================
