AGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 148.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.01%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
DFML 53.00 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (4.54%)
DGKC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
FFBL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.2%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 153.90 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.29%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
KOSM 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.6%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
NBP 61.55 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (7.1%)
OGDC 133.39 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.54%)
PAEL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PPL 111.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
PRL 24.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
PTC 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
TELE 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
TOMCL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
TPLP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.36%)
TREET 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TRG 52.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,388 Increased By 63.7 (0.77%)
BR30 26,869 Increased By 151.3 (0.57%)
KSE100 78,863 Increased By 513.8 (0.66%)
KSE30 25,044 Increased By 158.5 (0.64%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares gain on commodity boost, retail sales data in focus

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2024 10:26am

Australian shares rose on Friday, helped by resources stocks on firmer commodity prices, while investors focused on July retail sales data due later in the day to assess consumer demand prospects.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to 8,073 by 0020 GMT.

The benchmark has fallen about 0.2% so far in the month after three consecutive months of advancements.

The retail sales report is expected to shed more light on consumer demand prospects in Australia where interest rates are at a 12-year high.

A Reuters poll showed retail sales likely rose by 0.3% from June.

Data released earlier this week showed that inflation slowed to a four-month low in July but was slightly above forecasts.

Investors were also awaiting a key US inflation report due later in the day for more clues about Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.59% to an all-time closing high.

The S&P 500 index ended barely changed at 5,591.96, just below its July record closing high. The Nasdaq declined 0.23% to 17,516.43.

In Sydney, mining stocks rose 0.3% after iron ore prices closed higher on Thursday, buoyed by renewed hopes of improving demand in top consumer China in the coming weeks. Gold stocks rose 1.2% after bullion prices gained 1% overnight, fuelled by strong expectations of a Fed rate cut in September.

Australian shares end lower as investors weigh mixed earnings, await data

Shares of Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining climbed 0.7% and 1%, respectively.

Energy stocks gained 1.2% after oil prices rose overnight on supply disruptions in Libya and plans to lower output in Iraq. Overnight, Brent crude futures gained 1.6% to settle at $79.94 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.9% to $75.91 a barrel. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.6% to 12,426.22.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares gain on commodity boost, retail sales data in focus

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Cases in courts: Ministries, divisions directed to work on ‘CAMS’

Some reduction in fuel prices likely

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Read more stories