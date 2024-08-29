Internet slowdown likely to continue for months

ISLAMABAD: The internet slowdown across the country is likely to continue for a longer time, as the fault in SMW-4 submarine cable will be repaired by October 2024.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), on Wednesday, said that the ongoing internet slowdown across the country is mainly due to fault in two (SMW4, AAE-1) of the seven international submarine cables connecting Pakistan internationally.

The fault in SMW-4 submarine cable is likely to be repaired by early October 2024. Whereas submarine cable AAE-1 has been repaired which may improve internet experience, the PTA added.

Shahzad Arshad, chairman Wireless Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) said that Pakistan’s internet infrastructure faces growing strain amid lingering disruptions.

As Pakistan grapples with an escalating internet crisis, the nation’s connectivity has become a battleground of mismanagement, opaque communication, and lagging infrastructure projects. From delayed WhatsApp messages to insufferable latency in VPN and remote desktop connections, the digital lifeline of millions has been severely compromised, said Arshad, while talking to Business Recorder who voiced his concerns with urgency.

“The recurring internet disruptions have spotlighted our critical vulnerabilities. It’s not just about broken cables; it’s about fragmented approach that leaves the nation vulnerable to digital paralysis. We must overhaul our infrastructure strategy, not just patch it with short-term fixes”, he added.

He emphasised the need for strategic foresight.

Creating multi-gigabit connected Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) across all telecom regions is not merely advisable—it’s imperative. Developed nations have fortified their digital backbones with such measures, ensuring that even in the face of localized outages, the broader network remains intact. Pakistan must adopt similar frameworks to safeguard its digital economy, he added.

He further said that adding to the complexities are the delayed activation of the PEACE cable and the stagnant progress on the China-Pakistan fiber link, both heralded as pivotal developments.

The lack of clear timelines and the withholding of commencement for these projects have exacerbated the situation, leaving the public and businesses in a state of uncertainty. The government’s inadequate responses have compounded the frustration, with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) deeming the official explanations as unsatisfactory, he added.

Arshad further said the legal representatives from the government have further dampened hopes by signalling that the current internet woes may persist longer than anticipated. This has led to a chorus of demands from the business community, educators, and digital professionals for a robust plan to mitigate future disruptions.

The stakes could not be higher—whether for freelancers struggling to maintain their livelihoods, educational institutions trying to deliver online content, or traders dependent on uninterrupted digital connectivity. In a broader context, the situation has sparked a critical dialogue about the sustainability and resilience of Pakistan’s internet infrastructure, he said.

As the world moves towards increasingly digital economies, Pakistan’s current state serves as a stark reminder of the need for forward-thinking policies and resilient technological frameworks. Without immediate and decisive action, the country risks deeper economic fallout and a prolonged digital divide.

The question now looms; can the government and telecom authorities rise to the occasion, or will Pakistan’s internet remain ensnared in a web of inefficiency and delays? The future hinges on strategic action, transparency, and a commitment to fortifying the nation’s digital backbone, he added.

