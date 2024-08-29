AGL 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.42%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-29

Coverage of Pak-BD matches: IHC issues notices to PCB over inaction in issuing accreditation to journalists

Terence J Sigamony Published 29 Aug, 2024 08:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, issued notices to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a petition filed against its inaction in issuing accreditation to the journalists to cover the cricket matches being played between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The IHC bench also summoned secretary/chief operating officer of the PCB to appear in person along with the relevant record and satisfy the court as to why accreditation has not been issued to the petitioners.

A single bench of Justice Babar Sattar issued the directions in a petition filed by the journalists including Husnain Liaqat and others through Abdul Wahid Qureshi advocate.

Qureshi argued that PCB has prescribed Media Accreditation Terms and Conditions 2024-25 pursuant to clause-41 of the Constitution of the PCB. He stated the petitioners satisfy the conditions prescribed for issuance of accreditation and are all renowned sports journalists, who have previously been accredited by the PCB.

He added the petitioners had filed an application for accreditation of the current series but have not been granted accreditation nor has such accreditation been formally refused through any written order. He further said the petitioners have been verbally informed that they were not accredited for the first cricket match as they have been critical of the manner in which PCB is conducting its affairs.

The counsel contended that PCB is vested with no authority to refuse accreditation without any reasons, especially in a manner that is tantamount to infringement of free speech and constitutes censorship by the PCB. He informed the bench that the next cricket match will start from 30.08.2024 and the petitioners have no remedy but to file the instant petition.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel, Justice Babar issued notices to the respondents for 29.08.2024, directing them to file report and para-wise comments. He added, “Let respondent No4 (Secretary/Chief Operating Officer, PCB) appear in person alongwith the relevant record and satisfy the Court as to why accreditation has not been issued to the petitioners.”

The petitioners’ stance is that the right to profession, freedom of media to report and comment are constitutional rights which cannot be denied to any professional as matter of discretion and sweet will of the authorities.

They stated that the petitioners are renowned sports journalists with a brief history of the coverage of national and international sports events including Cricket World Cup and other games of global fame. The petitioners obtained authority letters from their respective organisations and applied online for media accreditation of international cricket series organised by respondent No 3.

