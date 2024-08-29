AGL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.7%)
AIRLINK 147.64 Increased By ▲ 8.89 (6.41%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
DFML 50.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.95%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.24%)
HUBC 154.01 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.26%)
HUMNL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.24%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
MLCF 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
NBP 54.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.89%)
OGDC 133.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.32%)
PAEL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.29%)
PIBTL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
PPL 112.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.53%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PTC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SEARL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
TELE 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TOMCL 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.86%)
TPLP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TREET 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.91%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,338 Increased By 34.5 (0.42%)
BR30 26,742 Increased By 210.3 (0.79%)
KSE100 78,371 Increased By 378.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 24,882 Increased By 119.4 (0.48%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-29

Alvi starts meeting PTI disgruntled leaders

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 29 Aug, 2024 08:10am

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to resolve the rifts within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), former president Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday started meeting with disgruntled party leaders on the directives of jailed party founding chairman Imran Khan.

The sources within PTI said that the former president, who is a senior party leader, held meetings with disgruntled party leaders during which they complained about people with vested interest.

They said that most of the party workers who believe in the ideology of Imran Khan, said that those who have reached power corridors, have started “minting money” which is a shame for the party.

Some party workers, according to sources, have even provided evidence of corruption by certain cabinet ministers from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government of PTI to the former president.

The sources said that MNAs Atif Khan, Junaid Akber Khan, and ex-provincial minister Shakil Khan held detailed meetings with Alvi. They complained about the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, saying he is completely ignoring the leaders and workers who raise voice against the injustices within the party.

However, Alvi barred them from not giving any statement against the chief minister, saying the need of the hour is that unity must prevail at this testing time.

The trio assured Alvi of not making any statement against Gandapur, but insisted the chief minister must take the ideological party workers on board instead of listening to some opportunists within the party.

The sources said that Alvi also assured the trio that he would arrange their meeting with Imran Khan so that they can apprise him about the issues they have been facing.

Alvihas been directed by Imran Khan to meet with the disgruntled party leaders and resolve their concerns. The former president is expected to present his recommendations to Imran Khan within a week to address the ongoing disputes.

There are reports of increasing tensions between the party leadership at both the central and provincial levels as several party stalwarts had either resigned or went on the sidelines.

The PTI recently revoked the basic membership of former senior vice president and National Assembly Member Sher Afzal Marwat. Additionally, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communications and Works Shakeel Khan was forced to resign.

On August 15, PTI leader Hammad Azhar announced his resignation as the PTI's Punjab president, citing internal lobbying as a key reason.

Meanwhile, the last minute postponement of the PTI rally in Islamabad, which was scheduled for August 22, has not gone well with the party workers.

Disappointment and anger were some of the sentiments they expressed while talking about the decision of cancelling the rally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan President Dr Arif Alvi

Comments

200 characters

Alvi starts meeting PTI disgruntled leaders

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Analysts explain significance of ratings upgrade

Remittance incentives revision will top ECC agenda today

Conversion of IPPs to Thar coal: PD sets up advisory panel

Nepra concerned at drop in power consumption

Oil edges up as Libyan supply woes offset lower-than-expected U.S. stock draw

Hike in taxes, electricity tariffs: Traders observe shutter-down strike

FBR issues simple tax return form for traders

‘Fleecing by Islamic banks’: Senate panel seeks detailed briefing from SBP

Textile, leather industry spells out factors hurting exports

Read more stories