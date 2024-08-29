Alvi starts meeting PTI disgruntled leaders

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to resolve the rifts within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), former president Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday started meeting with disgruntled party leaders on the directives of jailed party founding chairman Imran Khan.

The sources within PTI said that the former president, who is a senior party leader, held meetings with disgruntled party leaders during which they complained about people with vested interest.

They said that most of the party workers who believe in the ideology of Imran Khan, said that those who have reached power corridors, have started “minting money” which is a shame for the party.

Some party workers, according to sources, have even provided evidence of corruption by certain cabinet ministers from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government of PTI to the former president.

The sources said that MNAs Atif Khan, Junaid Akber Khan, and ex-provincial minister Shakil Khan held detailed meetings with Alvi. They complained about the chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, saying he is completely ignoring the leaders and workers who raise voice against the injustices within the party.

However, Alvi barred them from not giving any statement against the chief minister, saying the need of the hour is that unity must prevail at this testing time.

The trio assured Alvi of not making any statement against Gandapur, but insisted the chief minister must take the ideological party workers on board instead of listening to some opportunists within the party.

The sources said that Alvi also assured the trio that he would arrange their meeting with Imran Khan so that they can apprise him about the issues they have been facing.

Alvihas been directed by Imran Khan to meet with the disgruntled party leaders and resolve their concerns. The former president is expected to present his recommendations to Imran Khan within a week to address the ongoing disputes.

There are reports of increasing tensions between the party leadership at both the central and provincial levels as several party stalwarts had either resigned or went on the sidelines.

The PTI recently revoked the basic membership of former senior vice president and National Assembly Member Sher Afzal Marwat. Additionally, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communications and Works Shakeel Khan was forced to resign.

On August 15, PTI leader Hammad Azhar announced his resignation as the PTI's Punjab president, citing internal lobbying as a key reason.

Meanwhile, the last minute postponement of the PTI rally in Islamabad, which was scheduled for August 22, has not gone well with the party workers.

Disappointment and anger were some of the sentiments they expressed while talking about the decision of cancelling the rally.

