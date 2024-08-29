Activities of Port Qasim

KARACHI: Shipping activity was report at the port where three ships, Maersk Denver, Lydia and Tivoli Park carrying Container, Mogas and Chemicals, berthed at Container Terminal, FOTCO Terminal and Engro Terminal respectively on Tuesday 27th August, Meanwhile two more ships, Estia and IVS Trader carrying Gas oil and Coal are arrived at outer anchorage port during last 24 hours.

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Positano and Maersk Denver left the port on today morning while two more ships, Tivoli Park and Amorgos are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 143,327 tonnes, comprising 100,997 tonnes imports cargo and 42,330 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,089 Containers (1,599 TEUs Imports& 2,490 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Golden Denise and IVS Trader & four more ships, Akij Noble, CP Shenzen, X-Press Mekong and Maersk Cape Town carrying Chemicals, Coals, Steel Coils and Container are expected to take berths at EVTL, PQEPT, PIBT, MW-2 and QICT respectively on Wednesday 28th August, Meanwhile another Containers ship ‘Kuala Lumpur Express’ is due to arrive at port on Thursday 29th August, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024