Business & Finance Print 2024-08-29

Body to resolve issues facing business community

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2024 06:53am

KARACHI: Director General of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Syed Shujaat Hussain, has announced the formation of a dedicated committee to resolve issues faced by the traders and industrialists.

This announcement was made during a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI). The new committee will be chaired by DG Shujaat Hussain and will hold monthly meetings. The committee will include members nominated by KATI, ensuring that the industrialists’ voices are directly heard in the decision-making process. Hussain emphasized that he will be personally involved in every meeting to guarantee that the problems of industrialists are not only heard but also resolved on a priority basis.

DG Shujaat Hussain highlighted that the KDA will collaborate closely with KATI to implement various projects beneficial to the industrial sector.

One such initiative is the provision of parks and grounds to industrialists for renovation, which will be facilitated through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

He also addressed specific concerns related to Mehran Town, noting that while the Supreme Court’s decision limits the scope of action in this area, KATI’s suggestions regarding cottage industries would be considered seriously.

KATI President Johar Qandhari underscored the urgent need for the establishment of new industrial zones to accommodate the growing industrial activities in Karachi.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that resources are adequately supplied to both new and existing industrial zones.

Qandhari expressed concern over the soaring prices of industrial land, which he said are driving many industrialists to relocate their operations to other provinces where land is more affordable. He warned that this trend could harm Karachi’s economic landscape if not addressed.

Qandhari also called for a comprehensive new survey of Karachi, stating that it is essential to identify and resolve the city’s ongoing challenges.

