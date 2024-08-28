Traders in Lahore split?

LAHORE: A deepening divide has emerged among trader organizations in Lahore as they wrestle with a nationwide strike call issued by Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, setting the stage for potential clashes and an uncertain outcome.

According to the details Trader organizations are divided over the issue of a nationwide strike called by Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

One group has announced a strike, while another group has opposed it. The Anjuman Tajiran, led by Mujahid Maqsood Butt, Khalid Parvez, and Ashraf Bhatti, has announced the closure of businesses.

On the other hand, the Anjuman Tajiran Naeem Mir Group, led by Shahid Nazeer and Khalil Abir, has announced that businesses will remain open.

The President of the Traders’ Organization, Kashif Chaudhry, has also announced a strike. Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a nationwide strike against electricity, gas, and record inflation. The party has set up protest camps in all business centers across the city.

The Lahore Police have been put on high alert to avoid any emergency situation. However, it remains to be seen whether the strike will be successful or partial.

The success or failure of the strike has become a point of contention among different groups of trader organizations. One group will go on strike, while another will try to fail it, and there is also a possibility of clashes and violence.

