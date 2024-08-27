PTI leader begging for ‘NRO’, says Kundi

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi has claimed that the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is seeking a NRO and begging for release from the prison.

He was addressing a public gathering in Buner on Monday. Provincial president PPP, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha, district president, Yousaf Ali and general secretary Akbar Ali Bacha also addressed the gathering. Former federal minister Najmuddin Khan and other provincial leaders were also present.

Kundi said that in the 2012 they had handed over peaceful province, but ‘the incompetents’ deteriorated law and order situation and armed men are now erecting their private check posts in broad daylight. He said that corruption is at peak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and those who had come to power in the name of the provision of justice are competing with each other in corruption.

Speaking about the economic empowerment of women, he said that it was a dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and initiation of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is a step towards the accomplishment of that dream. He said that for the facilitation of the people the offices of BISP are being set up at tehsil level.

The Governor said that they had re-established the writ of the state in 2012, but the incompetents played havoc with it. He said that the mastermind of the tragedy of May 9 and his political party is responsible for the present lawlessness in the province.

