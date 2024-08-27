FS to represent Pakistan at CFM session in Cameroon

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi will lead the Pakistan delegation at the 50th Session of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held from 29-30 August 2024 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

At the CFM, the Foreign Secretary will share Pakistan's perspective on the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the dire humanitarian situation there; Israel’s adventurism in the region that is threatening peace in the Middle East; and the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

He will also underline the imperatives of solidarity and unity of the Ummah; rising Islamophobia and xenophobia in various parts of the world; issues of climate change, terrorism and other contemporary global challenges.

On the sidelines, the Foreign Secretary will hold bilateral interactions with his counterparts from participating OIC member states.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024