FS to represent Pakistan at CFM session in Cameroon

Press Release Published 27 Aug, 2024 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi will lead the Pakistan delegation at the 50th Session of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held from 29-30 August 2024 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

At the CFM, the Foreign Secretary will share Pakistan's perspective on the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the dire humanitarian situation there; Israel’s adventurism in the region that is threatening peace in the Middle East; and the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

He will also underline the imperatives of solidarity and unity of the Ummah; rising Islamophobia and xenophobia in various parts of the world; issues of climate change, terrorism and other contemporary global challenges.

On the sidelines, the Foreign Secretary will hold bilateral interactions with his counterparts from participating OIC member states.

