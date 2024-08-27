Voice, data services suspended partially

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) suspended voice and data services in some parts of the country on Monday to maintain law and order situation during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

The services were suspended on the directions of the Ministry of Interior.

The authority stated that on the directions of the Ministry of Interior, voice and data service will remain suspended in Karachi and interior Sindh including Khairpur, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur and Shikarpur on 26 August 2024 with immediate effect. This decision has been taken to maintain law and order situation during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), it added.

