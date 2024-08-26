Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Allowances’ payment: PCB responses to AGP’s audit observations

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2024 07:01am

LAHORE: Responding to the Auditor General of Pakistan’s observations during the annual audit regarding the allowances paid to former Management Committee Chair Najam Sethi and three committee members Aizad Sayed, Haroon Rashid and Shakil Sheikh, a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the board expects that the audit paras under discussion will be removed from the final audit report.

“We acknowledge the auditors observations concerning the allowances paid to Najam Sethi and three members of the Management Committee who were working full time without any salaries.

However, the PCB has provided a contrary view to the observations, as the payments were made based on a decision by the government appointed Management Committee of 11 members and are compliant with PCB bylaws, a statement issued by the PCB said, adding: “The PCB has provided comprehensive documentation and detailed records of the meetings for which these allowances were granted. As a result, PCB expects that the audit paras under discussion will be removed from the final audit report.”

