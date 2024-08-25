AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-25

Over Rs2bn uplift projects: There must be third-party validation: PM

Zaheer Abbasi Published 25 Aug, 2024 03:05am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed for third-party validation of all development projects above Rs2 billion.

While presiding over a meeting regarding electronic procurement, e-Pak acquisition and disposal system (and disposal system e-Pak acquisition (e-PADS), he said the government is taking strong steps to introduce transparent procedures for all types of procurement.

He directed third-party validation that will effectively redress grievances and concerns in procurement process. He added that the system for redressal of grievances and concerns regarding the procurement process should not be subordinated to the procuring agency.

CDWP clears 26 uplift projects

The premier said that steps should be taken to amend the rules and regulations in this regard. While briefing on e-procurement, the prime minister was told that e-procurement project was launched by Public Procurement Regula-tory Authority in 2017 with the World Bank funding with a total cost of $45 million.

The meeting was further told that e-procurement has been implemented in 37 ministries and 301 procuring agencies of the federal government and 8,988 officials of procuring agencies have been trained in e-procurement by PPRA. The meeting was further told that federal government’s e-procurement volume is about Rs1,551 billion and MoUs have been signed with the governments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir regarding e-procurement.

The prime minister expressed his displeasure over slow implementation of the project as well as its quality and process of the work and directed to complete the project in one month.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif uplift projects E PADS

Comments

200 characters

Over Rs2bn uplift projects: There must be third-party validation: PM

Country on economic growth trajectory: Dar

MoC seeks details of Rs3bn SMEs export boost project

Fed mortgage bond holdings play ‘central’ policy rule, paper says

New payment strategy designed to help expats: SBP ED

Pishin blast: Two children killed, two cops among 16 injured

Sections 194-A, 194-B of Customs Act: Customs AT has power to execute its orders: SC

S&P downgrades Kenya credit rating citing tax hike U-turn

Number of cellular subscribers rises to 192.9m

Tax disputes with the Board: FBR instructs SOEs to pursue resolution through ADRCs

Read more stories