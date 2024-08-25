AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
UN response to Gaza genocide termed a ‘lollipop’

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2024 03:05am

KARACHI: Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) on Saturday held a students’ discussion on “Israel’s aggression in Palestine and United Nations response,” at its library.

The discussion highlighted the UN response to Gaza genocide mere a “lollipop”, seeing the veto power of the powerful nations such as the US and Britain are stoking a military support to Israel for Gaza genocide.

Students from the social sciences disciplines, mainly international relations and political science of Karachi University, Federal Urdu University and Sindh University, participated in the discussion.

These students felt that the veto power of the big powerful nations have left the UN ineffectual to step up its efforts to stop the Israel’s war on Gaza, as genocide of Palestinians has cost deaths of over 40,000 civilians including children and women.

Dismissing the impression on Israel’s self-defence to invade Gaza and carry out its aerial and ground offences to bomb schools, hospitals and universities, besides deliberately targeting innocent humans, they called it “unjustified”.

The Gaza war has pushed Israel to the global isolation, they said, adding that the Zionist state has also suffered a backtracking of recognition by Muslims nations as Saudi Arabia was close to begin its formal relation.

