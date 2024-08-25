UN response to Gaza genocide termed a ‘lollipop’

KARACHI: Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) on Saturday held a students’ discussion on “Israel’s aggression in Palestine and United Nations response,” at its library.

The discussion highlighted the UN response to Gaza genocide mere a “lollipop”, seeing the veto power of the powerful nations such as the US and Britain are stoking a military support to Israel for Gaza genocide.

Students from the social sciences disciplines, mainly international relations and political science of Karachi University, Federal Urdu University and Sindh University, participated in the discussion.

These students felt that the veto power of the big powerful nations have left the UN ineffectual to step up its efforts to stop the Israel’s war on Gaza, as genocide of Palestinians has cost deaths of over 40,000 civilians including children and women.

Dismissing the impression on Israel’s self-defence to invade Gaza and carry out its aerial and ground offences to bomb schools, hospitals and universities, besides deliberately targeting innocent humans, they called it “unjustified”.

The Gaza war has pushed Israel to the global isolation, they said, adding that the Zionist state has also suffered a backtracking of recognition by Muslims nations as Saudi Arabia was close to begin its formal relation.

