Markets Print 2024-08-25

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 25 Aug, 2024 03:05am

KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 25.006 billion and the number of lots traded was 19,267.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.750 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.947 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.573 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.379 billion), Silver (PKR 1.233 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.185 billion), DJ (PKR 829.555 million), SP 500 (PKR 495.467 million), Natural Gas (PKR 293.597 million), Copper (PKR 194.453 million), Palladium (PKR 52.013 million), Japan Equity (PKR 42.539 million)and Brent (PKR 28.093 million).

In Agricultural commodities 13 lots amounting to PKR 37.439 million were traded.

