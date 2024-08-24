AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gaza death toll surpasses 40,300 as Israeli forces kill 69 more Palestinians

  • 93,356 Palestinians injured as result of extensive bombardment of Gaza Strip since Oct.7, 2023, Health Ministry says
AFP Published August 24, 2024 Updated August 24, 2024 07:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday that at least 40,334 people have been killed in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian fighters, now in its 11th month.

Israeli shelling in Gaza kills 12 Palestinians

The toll includes 69 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 93,356 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the coflict began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

At least 12 Palestinians, including two children and a woman, were killed early on Saturday morning by Israeli attacks east of Gaza’s Khan Younis and in the Al-Nuseirat camp area, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.**

Families flee new Israeli assault in Gaza’s Khan Younis

At least 15 others were injured in the attacks, Wafa added.

Negotiators from the US, Egypt and Qatar have been trying for months to mediate a ceasefire and free the hostages, more than 100 of whom are believed to remain captive in Gaza.

Israel death toll Gaza Strip Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas conflict Gaza genocide Gaza truce talks Israeli airstrike

Comments

200 characters

Gaza death toll surpasses 40,300 as Israeli forces kill 69 more Palestinians

Nearly 300,000 Bangladeshis in emergency shelters after floods

Russia, Ukraine exchange 230 prisoners of war

PM Shehbaz directs for third party validation of projects worth over Rs2 billion

PM forms steering body on Smeda

Revenue mobilisation: FBR constitutes reforms working group

Bodies of 28 pilgrims killed in Iran arrive in Pakistan

Roosevelt divestment: No FA appointment approval or decision from govt

Aurangzeb briefed about Turkish aviation strategy

Financing of Diamer-Bhasha project: Govt weighing different options

Read more stories