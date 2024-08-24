Gaza death toll surpasses 40,300 as Israeli forces kill 69 more Palestinians

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday that at least 40,334 people have been killed in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian fighters, now in its 11th month.

Israeli shelling in Gaza kills 12 Palestinians

The toll includes 69 deaths in the previous 48 hours, according to ministry figures, which also list 93,356 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the coflict began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

At least 12 Palestinians, including two children and a woman, were killed early on Saturday morning by Israeli attacks east of Gaza’s Khan Younis and in the Al-Nuseirat camp area, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.**

Families flee new Israeli assault in Gaza’s Khan Younis

At least 15 others were injured in the attacks, Wafa added.

Negotiators from the US, Egypt and Qatar have been trying for months to mediate a ceasefire and free the hostages, more than 100 of whom are believed to remain captive in Gaza.