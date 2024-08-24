AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
Revenue mobilisation: FBR constitutes reforms working group

Sohail Sarfraz Published August 24, 2024 Updated August 24, 2024 09:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday constituted a reforms working group comprising 32 officials of Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs Service with the objective to meet the assigned revenue collection target of Rs12,970 billion for 2024-25.

According to the notification issued by the FBR on Friday, the FBR reforms working group for revenue mobilization has been constituted comprising Inland Revenue Service (22 officials) and Customs Group (10 officials).

As per notification, 22 IRS and 10 officers of PCS will deliberate on key reform areas of tax administration with the aim to meet this year’s tax collection target.

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

The working group will deliberate on key reform areas of tax administration with the aim to meet this year’s tax collection target. The reform areas include procedures/HR/Admin and taxpayer facilitation.

Within the reforms working group, the IRS officers comprised Nafeesa Satri, Muhammad Masood Gorsi, Munir Ahmed, Naseebullah, Muhammad ijlal Khan, Rafia Awan, Abdul Hameed Mangrio, Ali Saleh Hayat Kalyar, Riffat Aziz, Beenish Aruj, Uzma Salahusdin, Hussain Shamim, Zehra Farooq, Khadija Hussain, Muhammad Azeem Abid, Mazhar Ali, Hayat Omer Malik, Muhammad Zeshan, Umair Malik, Syed Shabbir Raees Zaidi, Qayyum Rani and Mustafa Ahmed.

Similarly, PCS officers comprised Farid Ahmed Khan, Yaseer Wahab Kalwar, Afnan Khan, Saad Ata Rabbani, Tausif Aman, Syed Ali Akbar Zaidi, Muhammad Akhtar jan, Muhammad Faizan Badar, Muhammad Raza Naqvi and Fahaq Jamil.

All the members of reforms are directed to headquarters on Saturday, and meeting of working group will continue till August 27, extendable to three more days, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

