AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-24

KP govt hints at establishing its ‘EPRA’

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:23am

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP CM on Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Muzzammil Aslam Friday said the provincial government is going to establish its own electric power regulatory authority to directly sell the cheap hydropower produced in the province to the local industries.

He said a transmission and grid company has already been established for the direct supply of the hydropower to the industrial sector at cheap rates.

Addressing a function of Roadshow organized under the auspices of the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) here, he said that a long transmission line is being laid at Chakdara while a Nepra model, provincial regulatory authority is also being established for the development of the energy sector in the province.

Besides, Secretary Energy Nisar Ahmad Khan, representatives of business community associated with the industrial sectors across the province participated in the event.

Under the model power plants in the province beside public sector will also be installed by the private investors as well and the province will now determine the rates of electricity generated.

He expressed concern over power load shedding and supply of expensive electricity to the province despite generating 600 mega-watt cheap hydropower. and termed it as injustice. He said policy guidelines have been drafted for provision of facilities to the investors of energy sector and development of the industrial sector.

The implementation of the new policy guidelines will begin a new era of development and creation of new employment opportunities in the province.

The participants were told that Pakistan currently Pakistan has the hydropower generation capacity of 60,000 MW, of which 30,000 MW is in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Similarly, the country currently generates 10,625 MW of hydropower while 6,000 MW which is 60% of the hydropower production is being generated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while construction work is going on hydropower projects of 771 MW capacity including 40.8 MW of Koto Hydropower Project in Dir district and 11.8 MW of Karora Hydropower Project in Shangla are in the final stages of completion. The completion of these ongoing hydropower projects will earn another receipt of Rs.2.5 billion per annum for the province.

On this occasion, the representatives of the industrial sector expressed their keen interest in direct purchase of electricity at cheap rates and various suggestions and concerns were discussed at length.

During question-answer session, Chief Engineers PEDO Habibullah Shah and Aziz Bacha assured the participants of taking feasible steps for the development of the energy sector and especially for the rehabilitation of the industrial sector.

On this occasion, a detailed briefing was also given about the projects of the province’s own transmission and grid company and various proposals for the development of this important sector and the establishment of industrial units.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP govt ELECTRIC POWER power plants PEDO IPC EPRA

Comments

200 characters

KP govt hints at establishing its ‘EPRA’

Revenue mobilisation: FBR constitutes reforms working group

Roosevelt divestment: No FA appointment approval or decision from govt

Aurangzeb briefed about Turkish aviation strategy

Financing of Diamer-Bhasha project: Govt weighing different options

Govt mulling shutting down utility stores

APTMA urges govt to do away with ‘regressive’ taxation policies

Admin pool: Notifications of transfers, postings still intact: FBR

CCP grants approval: AAML gaining control of FAML’s certain funds

Weekly SPI down 0.10pc

IK ‘explains’ why PTI rally rescheduled

Read more stories