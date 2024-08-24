Army committed to restoring order at all costs

The focus of the national discourse, for better or worse, has shifted from the civilian leadership—PML(N), PPP, JUI, and most importantly, Imran Khan—to the army after the high-profile arrest of Lt. General Faiz Hameed (retd) and others.

These arrests were related to charges outlined in a short but fully loaded press release by the ISPR, which stated, among other things that in connection with the FGCM proceedings of Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed (retd), three retired officers are also in military custody for actions prejudicial to military discipline.

“Further investigations into certain retired officers and their accomplices for fomenting instability at the behest of, and in collusion with, vested political interests are ongoing.” This press release opened up an entire Pandora’s box and unleashed a genie that engulfed the entire nation, reverberating around the globe.

It immediately took center stage in the national discourse, dominating media discussions and shifting focus, which had previously revolved around the judiciary and PTI on one side, and the parliament and establishment government on the other. The high-profile arrest and its repercussions triggered a storm of rumors, hearsay, speculation, and the crafting of numerous scenarios by every analyst and commentator.

One analyst, in a moment of emotion, rushed to link the May 9 incident with the arrest, claiming that the PTI Chief had been instrumental in trying to cause mutiny within the army by inciting junior officers to rise against the senior leadership.

He demanded accountability for all serving and retired army officers, as well as the former PTI chairman, seemingly forgetting that the former chairman’s accountability had been initiated in August and is ongoing without any end in sight. That this development is highly sensitive and profound is a fact. I will be writing more on this matter in due course.

Qamar Bashir

