AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-24

Trusts case: SHC imposes cost of Rs25,000 on FBR in each petition

Sohail Sarfraz Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: Sindh High Court (SHC) has expressed serious concern over the conduct of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as well as respective commissioners/collectors, that it said is by itself a major impediment to timely disposal of revenue cases.

The SHC has also imposed a cost of Rs25,000 on Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in each listed petition which shall be deposited in the account of Sindh High Court Clinic.

According to a judgement of the SHC (C. P. NO. D-4669/2022 a/w), we are not hesitant in saying that most of the cases crop up due to their conduct, which includes incompetence, ill-advice, mala fides, callous attitude towards taxpayers and so on and so forth. On several occasions we have tried to apprise the concerned officials at FBR, including its Chairman as well as Members, but of no avail.

“This frivolous litigation has wasted time of this Court; time which would have been better spent in resolving legitimate disputes,” SHC said.

The FBR has also placed this SHC order on its website for the compliance by the relevant tax officials.

SHC order said that instead of withdrawing the impugned action initiated by various Commissioners, on the directions of FBR statement was filed by Shahid Ali Qureshi, who is appearing in C. P. No. D-5535/2022 wherein, it was stated that matter was referred by FBR to the Ministry of Law & Justice for opinion and pursuant to such opinion it has been decided that until the Trusts are registered under the Provincial Laws they are not entitled for exemption under Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, SHC stated.

Unfortunately, despite being cautioned, they have not corrected their stance; rather a new plea has been raised that some legal opinion was obtained from Ministry of Law and Justice. This we may add was an afterthought on the part of Respondents as the advice was sought on 15.2.2022 much after the impugned action of the Respondents.

Though not relevant, but we may observe that the advice sought was on also premised on a wrong assumption of facts and law inasmuch as firstly, it was not mandatory for the Petitioners to get themselves registered under the Trust Act, 1882; secondly, 2001 Ordinance, neither prior to the said repeal; nor as of today mandates that the Petitioners must be registered under the Provincial Laws, SHC said.

In view of the above, read with our order dated 07.02.2023 and the conduct of the Respondents including FBR and so also for the reason that Lahore High Court has also decided the matter against them and despite such position the issue is still being agitated by the Department with no justifiable cause and reason, these Petitions are allowed by holding that the Petitioners are not required to obtain respective registration under The Sindh Trust Act, 2020 for issuance of exemption certificate as it is not a precondition under the 2001 Ordinance, SHC added.

The respective Respondents shall issue requisite Exemption Certificates, after fulfillment of other remaining conditions under the 2001 Ordinance, if any. Moreover, it is a fit case to impose costs as well, as despite being cautioned, Respondents have persisted with their stance.

The SHC observed that FBR must act fairly in dealing with taxpayers and to abide by the law governing it, and if any benefit accrues to taxpayers under the law, it must not be withheld and the assessee’s and its own time and resources should not be needlessly wasted. This frivolous litigation has wasted time of this Court; time which would have been better spent in resolving legitimate disputes.

Accordingly, cost of Rs. 25,000/- is imposed on Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in each listed petition which shall be deposited in the account of Sindh High Court Clinic. As a matter of clarification, insofar as respective ad-interim orders are concerned, in some of the matters private Respondents were though permitted to deduct tax from the Petitioners; but were required to retain it with themselves, and in view of the above, the said Respondents are directed to reimburse it to the respective Petitioners, SHC order added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lahore High Court FBR Sindh High Court Sindh Trust Act, 2020

Comments

200 characters

Trusts case: SHC imposes cost of Rs25,000 on FBR in each petition

Revenue mobilisation: FBR constitutes reforms working group

Roosevelt divestment: No FA appointment approval or decision from govt

Aurangzeb briefed about Turkish aviation strategy

Financing of Diamer-Bhasha project: Govt weighing different options

Govt mulling shutting down utility stores

APTMA urges govt to do away with ‘regressive’ taxation policies

Admin pool: Notifications of transfers, postings still intact: FBR

CCP grants approval: AAML gaining control of FAML’s certain funds

Weekly SPI down 0.10pc

IK ‘explains’ why PTI rally rescheduled

Read more stories