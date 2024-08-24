KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 23, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 78,801.43 High: 79,173.94 Low: 78,760.03 Net Change: 8.02 Volume (000): 197,838 Value (000): 9,503,127 Makt Cap (000) 2,461,481,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,133.20 NET CH (-) 166.70 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,500.04 NET CH (-) 104.09 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,449.00 NET CH (+) 21.19 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,011.73 NET CH (-) 27.72 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,053.78 NET CH (+) 1.32 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,045.81 NET CH (-) 19.06 ------------------------------------ As on: 23- AUGUST-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024