Markets Print 2024-08-24
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 23, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 78,801.43
High: 79,173.94
Low: 78,760.03
Net Change: 8.02
Volume (000): 197,838
Value (000): 9,503,127
Makt Cap (000) 2,461,481,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,133.20
NET CH (-) 166.70
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,500.04
NET CH (-) 104.09
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,449.00
NET CH (+) 21.19
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,011.73
NET CH (-) 27.72
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,053.78
NET CH (+) 1.32
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,045.81
NET CH (-) 19.06
------------------------------------
As on: 23- AUGUST-2024
====================================
