Foolproof security on occasions of Chehlum, Data Ganj Bakhsh Urs ordered

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2024 08:32am

LAHORE: Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin on Wednesday directed the district administration to ensure foolproof security, similar to Muharram, for the Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh and the Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and directed the deputy commissioner to involve members of interfaith committees in this regard.

He was speaking at a review meeting of the security arrangements for the Urs and the Chehlum. Provincial Minister Bilal Yasin, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran, and relevant officers, visited the routes.

He visited the route from Tibba Baba Farid to Sabeel area before the Urs celebrations and directed all departments to take all possible and best measures. He also visited Haveli Alif Shah near Delhi Gate, to review the arrangements for Chehlum route.

On this occasion, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran gave a detailed briefing on the police security arrangements for the Chehlum route.

The Minister said that he is personally monitoring the arrangements for the Urs on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab. He added that religious tolerance has always been a part of the positive values of the people of Lahore. Arrangements for milk and water sabeels will be ensured for the Urs pilgrims and Chehlum participants.

Meanwhile, Commis-sioner Lahore Zaid Bin Maqsood also visited Data Darbar Chowk, Delhi Gate, Bhaati Gate and Lahori Gate to review the arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs Data Ganj Bakhsh. The commissioner directed that the tasks of patchwork and removal of hanging wires on the Chehlum route must be completed. He said that the whole route on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be monitored with safe city cameras and additional cameras.

