AGL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.39%)
AIRLINK 135.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-2.9%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
CNERGY 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.65%)
DCL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (13.56%)
DFML 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
DGKC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.29%)
FCCL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.43%)
FFBL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.17%)
HUBC 146.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
KOSM 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (10.75%)
MLCF 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.9%)
PAEL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
PPL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.44%)
PRL 22.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.75%)
PTC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (7.63%)
SEARL 57.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.13%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
TOMCL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.11%)
TPLP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.5%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 53.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (3.3%)
UNITY 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,280 Increased By 94.7 (1.16%)
BR30 26,003 Increased By 294.1 (1.14%)
KSE100 78,261 Increased By 515.3 (0.66%)
KSE30 24,890 Increased By 106.1 (0.43%)
Life & Style

Sheikha Mahra shares touching note for father

BR Life & Style Published 21 Aug, 2024 05:16pm

Her Highness Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai – shared a warm note for her father on Instagram on Wednesday.

In a post accompanied by a picture of them hugging, the princess wrote, “Dear Father, thank you for your support. Thank you for your love. Thank you for marking an era that justifies that there is justice for everyone. My respect and love, Mahra.”

Followers are wondering what the note means especially following news of her shocking “divorce” last month.

In an Instagram post, the Dubai royal accused her husband of being “occupied with other companions,” and further wrote, “I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you”.

The princess has nearly a million followers on Instagram.

The couple got married in April 2023, following a whirlwind courtship, and have a daughter together.

MENA Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

