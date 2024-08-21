Sheikha Mahra shares touching note for father

Her Highness Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai – shared a warm note for her father on Instagram on Wednesday.

In a post accompanied by a picture of them hugging, the princess wrote, “Dear Father, thank you for your support. Thank you for your love. Thank you for marking an era that justifies that there is justice for everyone. My respect and love, Mahra.”

Followers are wondering what the note means especially following news of her shocking “divorce” last month.

In an Instagram post, the Dubai royal accused her husband of being “occupied with other companions,” and further wrote, “I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you”.

The princess has nearly a million followers on Instagram.

The couple got married in April 2023, following a whirlwind courtship, and have a daughter together.