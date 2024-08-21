Case against Pervez Elahi adjourned till 19 Sep

LAHORE: A special court adjourned to September 19 the hearing of a money laundering case against PTI president and former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

The court also issued notices to the prosecution on an application by Zahra Elahi daughter in law of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi seeking a permanent exemption from personal appearance in the case.

The applicant’s lawyer said his client used to wear clad; therefore, she was entitled to the exemption.

Earlier, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, wife Qaisera Elahi, son Rasikh Elahi and daughter-in-law Zahra Elahi also appeared before the court. Pervez Elahi attended the hearing of a money laundering case for the first time since his release on bail four months ago. He has been seeking exemption from personal appearance in cases against him before different courts on medical grounds. However, the special court on a previous hearing had summoned him for indictment in the case.

Pervez Elahi told the court that he was still unwell, but appeared to show respect to the court.

The Federal Investigation Agency registered a case of alleged money laundering against Moonis Elahi and his family after he left the country. Moonis has already been declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

During a brief communication with the reporters, Pervez Elahi refused to reply to the media queries on the current political situation in the country.

