9th Color & Chem Expo to start from 24th at Expo Centre

LAHORE: Pakistan's leading and dedicated exhibition for dyes, chemicals, and allied sectors, the 9th Color & Chem Expo is being organized from August 24th, 2024, at the Lahore International Expo Centre.

The event will host more than 300 exhibitors, representing the forefront of innovation in dyes, chemicals, and allied industries. Companies and their representatives from China, Malaysia, Turkey and Iran will also participate in the expo.

The exhibition is being organized by the Event and Conference International, Rainbow Group and Punjab Dyes & Chemicals Merchants Association. The Color & Chem Expo has earned a reputation as a leading platform for the dyes and chemicals sector in Pakistan, said Abdul Rahim Chughtai, convener exhibition, in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Rana Tanweer Hussain, Federal Minister for Industries, will inaugurate the event. Other guests include Altaf A. Ghaffar Senior Vice President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Muhammad Salahuddin, Secretary General, Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry and many others. It is also a significant development that this year, Shi Xianping, Chairman of China Dyestuffs Industry Association is also joining the event, Chughtai mentioned.

Rashid-ul-Haq, event organizer and Director, Event and Conference International, shared that following our previous successful editions, the 9th Color & Chem Expo is poised to attract a substantial gathering of industry stakeholders, key professionals, policy influencers, top-tier business leaders, and decision-makers spanning a wide spectrum of sectors.

Exhibitors from various fields of this sector will display their expertise, latest technology and products, which include textile chemicals, dyes and their intermediaries, digital and textile printing equipment, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, food chemicals, agrochemicals, fertilizers, petrochemicals, soap and detergents, leather chemicals, water treatment chemicals, and more once again. Exhibition will conclude on the 25th of August, said the organizers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024