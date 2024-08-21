KhudMukhtar Internship Programme: Faysal Bank collaborates with CIRCLE

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), in collaboration with CIRCLE, has launched the Faysal KhudMukhtar internship programme (FKIP), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fostering inclusivity and women’s empowerment in Pakistan’s workforce.

Through this programme the Bank has successfully enabled 40 women from underserved communities to receive professional training and internship at Faysal Bank leading towards better career opportunities. These women are now equipped with essential skills to join the mainstream workforce, paving the way for their personal growth and financial independence.

Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO of Faysal Bank, reaffirmed the Bank’s deep-rooted commitment to the well-being of communities, particularly for supporting women. He said, “Financial empowerment of women is intrinsically linked to the overall strength of our economy and Faysal Bank has consistently been at the forefront of initiatives that drive positive social and economic change, enabling women to become key contributors to the national economy. Through this Programme, which creates career avenues, we aim to foster economic growth and further financial inclusion, building a stronger foundation for our future.”

Hussain also commended CIRCLE Women for their significant contributions stating, “We are excited to continue this successful partnership as we work towards achieving an even greater impact in the future. Together, we are confident that this programme will open more doors for women, elevating them to contribute to a stronger and more resilient economy in Pakistan.”

This initiative aligns perfectly with Faysal Bank’s focus on Care, Innovation, and Sustainability, underpinned by its intrinsic Islamic ethos. The collaboration with CIRCLE has introduced crucial technological skills alongside financial and social empowerment.

CIRCLE is known for championing women’s economic empowerment through digital literacy, financial inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

Sadaffe Abid, CEO, CIRCLE, stated, “We are always on the lookout for strong partners to expand our outreach and add innovative dimensions to our mission of women’s economic empowerment and financial inclusion. Technology and professional skills are the need of the hour, and with Faysal Bank’s collaboration on their FKIP initiative, we look forward to creating great impact for women and Pakistan.”

This partnership between Faysal Bank and CIRCLE represents a significant step towards addressing critical challenges facing women.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024