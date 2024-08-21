Environment-related projects: NA panel concerned over non-implementation at provincial level

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s climate change panel has expressed concern over the “passive” role of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination amidst lack of implementation of the ministry’s projects by the provinces.

“What’s the purpose of this ministry when its initiatives remain far from implementation by the provincial governments,” remarked Shaista Pervaiz, chairing the meeting of NA Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordina-tion, on Tuesday.

The committee was of the view that barring the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the Climate Change Ministry did not have any effective presence in the provinces where its initiatives were not being implemented.

Members expressed concern over the perceived disconnect between federal plans and provincial implementation, with several members questioning the tangible impact of the ministry’s initiatives on the ground.

The ministry officials assured the committee of the ministry’s continuous efforts to engage with provincial authorities.

