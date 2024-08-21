AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-21

Environment-related projects: NA panel concerned over non-implementation at provincial level

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s climate change panel has expressed concern over the “passive” role of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination amidst lack of implementation of the ministry’s projects by the provinces.

“What’s the purpose of this ministry when its initiatives remain far from implementation by the provincial governments,” remarked Shaista Pervaiz, chairing the meeting of NA Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordina-tion, on Tuesday.

The committee was of the view that barring the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), the Climate Change Ministry did not have any effective presence in the provinces where its initiatives were not being implemented.

Members expressed concern over the perceived disconnect between federal plans and provincial implementation, with several members questioning the tangible impact of the ministry’s initiatives on the ground.

The ministry officials assured the committee of the ministry’s continuous efforts to engage with provincial authorities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly Shaista Pervaiz

Comments

200 characters

Environment-related projects: NA panel concerned over non-implementation at provincial level

ME trade growth strategy mapped out

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

70pc serviced population does not pay power bills: ADB

Punjab power relief package funded solely by province: PM

Choice postings: FBR chief issues warning to officials exerting pressure

4G MiFi modem and WiFi modem: 11pc duty applicable on import

CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

Tariff differential: KE could be allowed to claim mark-up at KIBOR+3.5pc if…

UK riots: one detained for spreading fake news in Lahore

Global moot highlights opportunities for growth, innovation in Islamic banking

Read more stories