AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Aug 20, 2024
Financials, IT lead rise in Indian shares

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2024 05:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed higher on Tuesday, led by financials and information technology stocks, as rising expectations of an aggressive rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in September boosted sentiment and spurred a global equities rally.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.51% to 24,698.85, and the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.47% higher at 80,802.86.

Other Asian markets also logged gains, with the MSCI ex-Japan gaining 0.3%, while most European markets opened higher.

“Last week’s positive macro releases from the U.S. has resulted in a sharp turnaround in sentiment, reflecting across all regions, Europe and Asia,” said analysts led by Chris Montagu of Citi Research.

Eleven of the 13 major sectors logged gains. The broader, more domestically focused small- and mid-caps rose about 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively.

The heaviest weighted financial services, banks and private banks added 0.8%-1.2%

Indian shares flat as financials offset gains in energy, metals

IndusInd Bank gained 2.5% after central bank approval to set up a wholly-owned asset management business of mutual fund.

IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S., rose 0.81% and hit a record high.

Investors await the minutes of the latest Fed policy meeting and Fed Chair Powell’s address due later in the week, for clues into the U.S. rate cut trajectory

“The outlook remains positive for Indian equities” despite a 1.5% drop in benchmark indexes from record high levels hit on August 1, said Sonam Srivastava, founder and fund manager at Wright Research.

The time correction in first half of August has provided an opportunity for investors to rebalance portfolios and identify potential entry points, Srivastava added.

Polycab India and KEI Industries gained 2.56% and 7.62%, respectively, after UBS initiated coverage on the stocks with a “buy” rating, terming them “leading beneficiaries of long-term electrification growth.”

Mazagon Dock tumbled 9%, taking its losses in three sessions to 14%, after ICICI Securites termed it “overvalued” and estimated a 77% downside over 12 months.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

