PU assures LHC to issue roll number slip to student

LAHORE: The Punjab University (PU) on Monday assured the Lahore High Court that roll number slip will be issued to petitioner a Baloch student Sadia for LLB examinations.

The court sought replies from the respondents within a week as the petitioner’s counsel wanted to proceed further.

The court was hearing a petition of Sadia Baloch who challenged a notification suspending her from the university’s rolls after declaring her a miscreant student.

Earlier, the court asked the PU counsel to seek instructions on matter today.

The university’s counsel later returned to the court and presented another notification and assured the court that the petitioner shall be issued her roll number slip. He also assured the court to hold the proceedings before a discipline committee.

The court at this asked the petitioner’s counsel if he would like to press your petition further. The petitioner’s counsel responded in affirmation urging the court that the petitioner had challenged the powers exercised by the vice chancellor and other respondents against her. He said the subsequent notification presented by the university’s counsel did not annul the original notification.

The court at this directed the PU authorities to issue roll number slip to the petitioner without further delay and sought replies from the respondents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024