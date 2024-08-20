AGL 23.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 140.25 Increased By ▲ 8.77 (6.67%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
DFML 41.39 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.06%)
DGKC 76.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
FCCL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FFBL 43.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.39%)
FFL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
HUBC 148.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
MLCF 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
NBP 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
OGDC 132.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.42%)
PAEL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
PPL 111.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.26%)
PRL 22.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.99%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
TOMCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TREET 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
TRG 52.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,192 Increased By 7.3 (0.09%)
BR30 25,652 Increased By 55.5 (0.22%)
KSE100 77,822 Decreased By -8.4 (-0.01%)
KSE30 24,821 Decreased By -56.1 (-0.23%)
Markets Print 2024-08-20

Dalian iron ore hits one-year low on weakening steel market

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures prices slid to a one-year low on Monday, as a weakening steel market in top consumer China clouded demand prospects for the steel-making ingredient.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 0.64% lower at 702.5 yuan ($98.33) a metric ton.

The contract hit its weakest level since August 2023 at 688.5 yuan earlier in the session. The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange, however, was 1.62% higher at $93.5 a ton, as of 0420 GMT. Iron ore markets have stabilised after a volatile week, but remain vulnerable given increasing supply and moderating demand, Westpac analysts said in a note.

Imports of iron ore to China during January to June rose 6% year-on-year to 611.6 million tons, Chinese financial information site Hexun Futures said. Meanwhile, Chinese crude steel output during January-July fell 2.2% to 613.7 million tons, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Sentiment in the domestic steel market remained weak from Aug. 12-16 amid weak performance of major ferrous futures and dull downstream demand, said Chinese consultancy Mysteel.

Total iron ore stockpiles across ports in China fell 0.5% week-on-week to 149.6 million tons as of Aug. 16, Steelhome data showed.

