AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-19

Pak-EPA to hold Naval Anchorage Extension EIA report hearing today

APP Published 19 Aug, 2024 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) will hold a public hearing of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the Naval Anchorage Islamabad (Extension) project at the Administration Office of the Anchorage on Monday at 11 am.

The EIA Report provides a detailed account of information on the existing environmental conditions, a description of the project, an analysis of the impacts and suggested mitigation measures to be implemented during the execution of the project.

The Anchorage was a Pakistan Navy project intended to cater for the needs of the masses from diverse geographical backgrounds in the federal capital as it was the centre of employment and educational institutions tempting people from all corners of the country.

According to the EIA Report available at the Pak-EPA library and accessible to the general public for their comments, the Pakistan Navy developed the society on Japan Road Zone V which was initiated in 1993 and completed in 1998 with the major goal of providing affordable and quality shelter to families of serving and martyred staff of the Navy.

The Anchorage’s approval was obtained in 2022 and was complying with the regulations of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997 (PEPA 1997) being enforced by the Pak-EPA in the federal capital and submitting the monitoring reports of different national environmental quality standards to the Agency regularly.

The Project proponent has acquired land for phase II of the Anchorage whereas the total project sprawled over an area of 5,170 kanals which was fully developed and comprised of 3,683 residential units out of which 864 units were already constructed and the Society administration sought a no objection certificate (NOC) from the EPA for further development and construction in the society.

The society in its vicinity has infrastructure like Express Highway, Lohiber National Park, gym, club, golf club, schools, transport, telephone and others enabling both accessibility and connectivity to other parts of the metropolis.

EIA Pak EPA Pakistan Navy project

Comments

200 characters

Pak-EPA to hold Naval Anchorage Extension EIA report hearing today

Rs45bn granted from Punjab budget to give relief: Marriyum

Power theft: PM asks provinces to support Discos

KP PA proceedings adjourned till 26th

Use of VPNs slowed down internet: govt

22 die; roads washed away, crops destroyed

SCA approaches PM against rising tractor prices

SC delists election tribunal case

Governor urges CM to offer Punjab-like power bill relief

President for enhancing national forest coverage

Trade with Russia: SBP asked to streamline transaction settlement

Read more stories