Provision of relief in bills: Punjab govt sends letters to Discos

LAHORE: The Punjab government has formally dispatched official letters to the electricity companies so as to provide relief to the Punjab and Islamabad electricity consumers at the rate of Rs 14 per unit. On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, five electricity companies have been dispatched with official letters.

Secretary Energy Punjab Doctor Naeem Rauf dispatched letters to the Discos of Islamabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan. In a letter written by the Punjab government, it has outlined to the Discos to apprise the electricity consumers about the reduction amounting to rupees 14 per unit in the government package.

IESCO, MEPCO, GEPCO, FESCO, LESCO will make reduction in the electricity bills of the citizens using between 201 to 500 units. The difference of amount between the real cost of electricity and provision of relief will be paid by the Punjab government. On the demand of electricity companies, the Punjab government will transfer the required amount to the Discos.

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif along with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced reduction in the electricity price at the rate of Rs 14 per unit on 16th August. The Punjab government will provide Rs 45 billion from its own resources in order to provide relief to the people of Punjab and Islamabad. Under the relief package, the electricity price has been reduced for the consumers using electricity between 201 to 500 units in the two months of August

and September.

