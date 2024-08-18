‘Female dress comments’: NA speaker makes fact-finding panel

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has constituted a fact-finding committee to find out the facts about remarks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Muhammad Iqbal Afridi on the attire of a K-Electric (KE) lady officer.

Afridi objected to the attire of a high-ranking K-Electric official who attended the meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy (Power Division) on Friday.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat on Saturday, the Speaker of the National Assembly expressed strong displeasure over the objection to the dress of a female officer in the Standing Committee on Energy meeting.

The speaker took notice of the "indecent remarks" about the attire of the K-Electric lady officer and constituted a fact-finding committee comprised of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, (MNA Syed Aminul Haq, MNA Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, and MNA Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

The terms of reference of the Committee are: “To probe the matter regarding comments made by Muhammad Iqbal, MNA concerning the attire of a female officer of K-Electric during the meeting of the Standing Committee on Energy (Power Division) held on 16th August, 2024.”

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law and Justice will be the head of the committee. The inquiry committee will submit its report to the Speaker within 15 days.

The fact-finding committee will be empowered to include five women members from the parliamentary parties.

