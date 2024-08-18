LHC to proceed with petition of Baloch student Sadia tomorrow

LAHORE: Justice Shakil Ahmad of the Lahore High Court would proceed with petition of a Baloch student Sadia on August 19 challenging her suspension from the rolls of the Punjab University by declaring her a ‘miscreant student.

The petitioner contended that she was never informed about the proceedings initiated based on an undertaking that the university requires every candidate to submit at the time of admission. She asserted that the so-called undertaking is unconstitutional and illegal as it prohibits the student’s fundamental right to association and peaceful assembly as guaranteed in the Constitution.

The petitioner sought a declaration from the court against the undertaking for having been obtained under coercion and contrary to the constitutional and legal mandate.

She also asked the court to direct the PU to issue the petitioner roll number slip to enable her to sit in annual examinations starting on August 22.

