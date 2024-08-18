AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-18

Raw sugar futures post weekly loss

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2024 06:19am

LONDON: Raw sugar futures rose on Friday but posted weekly losses, weighed down partly by an improving outlook for cane crops in India following strong monsoon rains.

SUGAR

October raw sugar gained 0.8% to settle at 18.03 cents per lb. On a weekly basis, the market posted losses of 2.4%. Analyst BMI said in a note that abundant Brazilian supplies had consistently pressured global prices, while an improving crop in India had also weighed on the market.

“Favourable weather forecasts and reports from the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association indicate sufficient stocks to support domestic ethanol production and resume exports, further depressing global prices,” BMI said.

October white sugar rose 0.7% to settle at $516.70 a metric ton on Friday, but fell 1.8% on the week.

COFFEE

December arabica coffee settled up 2.5% at $2.441 per lb, gaining about 6% week-over-week. Dealers said light frosts in some parts of Brazil during the last few days had heightened concerns about next year’s crop, while drier-than-normal weather has also dented the outlook.

Brazil’s 2024/25 coffee harvest reached an estimated 96% of the crop as of last Tuesday, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Friday. November robusta coffee settled up 1.7% at $4,452 a ton, with supplies in top robusta producer Vietnam remaining tight.

COCOA

December New York cocoa settled up 2% at $7,087 a ton, but lost 4% on the week. Dealers said the prospect of a rebound in production in West Africa in the upcoming 2024/25 season had exerted downward pressure on prices. December London cocoa settled up 1.2% to 5,386 pounds per ton.

Coffee Sugar

Comments

200 characters

Raw sugar futures post weekly loss

Maersk’s $2bn investment set to transform port infrastructure: minister

Excess from 200 units limit: KE proposes CSM amendments for protected consumers

Apr-Jul QTA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.5/unit tariff hike

MPL issue: MoFA seeks Owais’s meeting with Korean envoy

Airports, seaports & borders: PM directs to make mpox screening system effective

PM’s health coordinator confirms reported case

18,737 mpox cases detected in Africa since Jan

INGOs will not be registered as NPOs: SECP

Mobile phones worth $64.504m imported in July

Date for filing GST, federal excise returns extended

Read more stories