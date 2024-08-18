Summer rain sharply cuts German wheat, rapeseed crops

HAMBURG: Germany’s 2024 wheat crop will fall 12.8% on the year to 18.76 million metric tons, the country’s association of farm cooperatives said in its latest harvest estimate on Friday, as crops suffered from repeated harvest-time rain this summer.

The association forecast Germany’s 2024 winter rapeseed crop will fall 13.9% on the year to 3.64 million tons, with rain also damaging the harvest.

In its previous harvest estimate on July 17, the association forecast Germany’s 2024 wheat crop at 20.20 million tons and the winter rapeseed crop at 3.80 million tons with poor early season weather and reduced plantings also contributing to expected falls.

Neighbouring France’s crop has also suffered serious damage to size and quality from persistent summer rain as harvesting was underway.