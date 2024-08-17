AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,204 Decreased By -11 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,651 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.13%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-17

Power consumers: Punjab govt to give Rs45bn subsidy for 2 months: Nawaz

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2024 06:12am

LAHORE: Announcing that the PML-N-led Punjab government has decided to bring Rs 14 per unit relief in the bills of power consumers using below 500 units, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that Maryam Nawaz’s government has decided to give a record Rs 45 billion subsidy to the electricity consumer for two months, ie, August and September.

He disclosed this while talking to media, here. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The PML-N President also urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provide relief in power prices and launch a solar programme similar to the one launched by the Punjab government. He said he was continuously urging the Punjab CM and the PM to reduce inflation.

He further said that everything was destroyed when former Prime Minister Imran Khan came into power. He said that he served the nation devotedly but now his heart is feeling pain after seeing the devastation and poverty in the country. He urged the nation to never fall prey to the conspirators.

Nawaz attributed the skyrocketing cost of living to the PTI government, saying that it was the Imran Khan-led regime that brought the International Monetary Fund (IMF) back to the country. He said the price hike commenced in the PTI government and he realizes the pain the people of Pakistan are going through. The PML-N government, he added, is not behind the current price hike.

The PML-N president said that he put an end to the load-shedding before the termination of his five-year term. “We surmounted the power crisis in three years,” he added. He also said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz are focused on providing facilities to the oppressed segments of society.

Nawaz also lauded the work of the Punjab Chief Minister in the health, education and other sectors. He said that the initiatives of the Punjab government would provide relief to the poor consumers. He also lauded her for launching a solar panel scheme at Rs 700 billion for the middle and lower class, adding that he was depressed after seeing the electricity bills of the poor people.

Nawaz Sharif further said that his government was removed under a conspiracy in 2017 when the country was progressing with record-low inflation. He added that during his tenure, electricity bills were only Rs 600 and now power bills of the poor have crossed Rs 18,000 per month, which is injustice. “During my government, the PML-N had focused on setting up electricity units with China’s help,” he added.

He said that he was feeling low after his government was removed through a conspiracy and the judges were involved in the conspiracy against his government. He averred that the PML-N government brought the dollar to Rs 95 and later managed it at Rs 104 till the removal of his government by a few judges on the plea that he did not take a salary from his son. “Why was my government removed,” he added.

He said that he would continue to raise questions as to why a PM was removed and why no one has questioned the judges who committed injustice with the country. He added that the PML-N government had said goodbye to the IMF and the world was praising Pakistan for freeing itself from the IMF nexus.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

inflation Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Punjab government relief package PMLN power prices electricity bills power consumers solar panel project power subsidy Electricity consumers units of electricity

Comments

200 characters

Power consumers: Punjab govt to give Rs45bn subsidy for 2 months: Nawaz

PM welcomes Punjab CM’s package: It’s a pro-people move: PMO

Three solar PV projects: PPIB all set to extend LoIs for 12 months

PM reveals pilot project for mining in G-B

Arrests of former military officers: Pakistan does not welcome comments from any foreign govt: FO

US responds to arrest of military officers

SBP increases clean lending limit for SMEs by 100pc

PM directs bringing SMEDA under PMO

Traders to protest against Tajir Dost Scheme on 28th

High energy, financial costs cited: Cotton output likely to decline, NA panel told

‘Corruption, bad governance’: Key minister of PTI govt in KP resigns

Read more stories