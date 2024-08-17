MCML mulls introducing new local EV models in two years

KARACHI: Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) plans to introduce 3 to 4 new locally assembled EV models in the next two years.

This ambitious plan was revealed during Changan’s electric vehicle brand ‘DEEPAL’ unveiling ceremony in Karachi.

Danial Malik, CEO of MCML, outlined the company’s strategy to overcome four main challenges in EV adoption: introducing the right product at competitive prices, ensuring efficient long-range batteries, establishing nationwide after-sales support, and developing charging infrastructure across 17 cities.

MCML is addressing these challenges by offering vehicles with ranges up to 540 km, providing an 8-year or 240,000-km warranty, and planning to expand the charging network from 5 to 17 cities with 23 new charging points.

MCML, a joint venture between Master Group of Industries and Changan International, showcased two models: the L07, a pure electric sports luxury sedan, and the S07, a pure electric premium SUV. Both vehicles boast impressive specifications, including 250 HP, 320 Nm of instant torque, and acceleration from 0-100 km/ hr in just 5.9 seconds.

The vehicles are powered by CATL’s Ternary Lithium batteries, offering a capacity of 66.8 kWh. The L07 provides an exceptional range of up to 540 km, while the S07 offers 485 km on a single charge. Designed at Changan’s R&D centre in Italy, both models have been recognized with the German RedDot design award in 2023 for their futuristic aesthetics.

To encourage adoption, MCML has priced these electric vehicles competitively, comparable to conventional gasoline and hybrid models. Each purchase includes a complimentary 7kW fast home charger, capable of fully charging the vehicle in 5-8 hours.

