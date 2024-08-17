AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,204 Decreased By -11 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,651 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.13%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-17

MCML mulls introducing new local EV models in two years

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2024 07:07am

KARACHI: Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) plans to introduce 3 to 4 new locally assembled EV models in the next two years.

This ambitious plan was revealed during Changan’s electric vehicle brand ‘DEEPAL’ unveiling ceremony in Karachi.

Danial Malik, CEO of MCML, outlined the company’s strategy to overcome four main challenges in EV adoption: introducing the right product at competitive prices, ensuring efficient long-range batteries, establishing nationwide after-sales support, and developing charging infrastructure across 17 cities.

MCML is addressing these challenges by offering vehicles with ranges up to 540 km, providing an 8-year or 240,000-km warranty, and planning to expand the charging network from 5 to 17 cities with 23 new charging points.

MCML, a joint venture between Master Group of Industries and Changan International, showcased two models: the L07, a pure electric sports luxury sedan, and the S07, a pure electric premium SUV. Both vehicles boast impressive specifications, including 250 HP, 320 Nm of instant torque, and acceleration from 0-100 km/ hr in just 5.9 seconds.

The vehicles are powered by CATL’s Ternary Lithium batteries, offering a capacity of 66.8 kWh. The L07 provides an exceptional range of up to 540 km, while the S07 offers 485 km on a single charge. Designed at Changan’s R&D centre in Italy, both models have been recognized with the German RedDot design award in 2023 for their futuristic aesthetics.

To encourage adoption, MCML has priced these electric vehicles competitively, comparable to conventional gasoline and hybrid models. Each purchase includes a complimentary 7kW fast home charger, capable of fully charging the vehicle in 5-8 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

changan EVs Deepal MCML Master Changan Motors Limited EV models Danial Malik

Comments

200 characters

MCML mulls introducing new local EV models in two years

PM welcomes Punjab CM’s package: It’s a pro-people move: PMO

Three solar PV projects: PPIB all set to extend LoIs for 12 months

PM reveals pilot project for mining in G-B

Arrests of former military officers: Pakistan does not welcome comments from any foreign govt: FO

US responds to arrest of military officers

SBP increases clean lending limit for SMEs by 100pc

PM directs bringing SMEDA under PMO

Traders to protest against Tajir Dost Scheme on 28th

High energy, financial costs cited: Cotton output likely to decline, NA panel told

‘Corruption, bad governance’: Key minister of PTI govt in KP resigns

Read more stories