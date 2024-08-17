Mpox protocols reviewed at JIAP

ISLAMABAD: The Director General of Health Sindh, along with the COO/ Airport Manager of Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and the Director of Airport Health Services, conducted a comprehensive visit to evaluate the monkeypox screening protocols in place at the airport.

During the visit, the officials were briefed on the measures being rigorously implemented in line with guidelines issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The inspection focused on the screening procedures for all incoming international passengers, with a particular emphasis on identifying and isolating individuals showing potential symptoms of monkeypox.

The team reviewed the operational protocols in the isolation room set up by the Border Health Services, where travellers are assessed based on their travel history and symptoms. If symptoms are present, samples are collected for PCR testing.

The senior officials expressed their satisfaction with the preventive measures and management practices currently in place at the airport, noting that the screening protocols are effectively safeguarding public health.

