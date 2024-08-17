AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,204 Decreased By -11 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,651 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.13%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-17

Park Road Housing Scheme: Senate body concerned at financial fraud, embezzlement

Naveed Butt Published 17 Aug, 2024 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas expressed serious concern over financial fraud and embezzlement of Rs1.40 billion in Park Road Housing Scheme including on withdrawing the mobilisation advance of Rs710 million on a fake bank guarantee.

The scheme is a joint venture of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and is being developed near Comsats University Islamabad on Park Road in revenue estates, Tamma and Mariyan. There are a total of 4,781 plots, out of which, 2,088 are for the FGEHA and 2,693 are for the SCBA members. However, the official told the committee that housing scheme consists of 8,400 kanals but only 2,000 kanalsis under occupation.

The committee met with Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani in the chair at the Parliament House on Friday.

The committee discussed alleged malpractices by its consultant in Park Road Housing Scheme of FGEHA and power theft.

During the briefing, the committee was told that the FGEHA has detected a massive financial embezzlement in its Park Road Housing Scheme due to forged payments against the work never carried out.

While responding the various questions of the members, Director General (DG) of the FGEHA Captain Muhammad Zafar Iqbal (retired) told the committee that according to the inquiry report, in connivance with the project director and others withdrew the mobilisation advance of Rs710 million on a fake bank guarantee. He said that the scrutiny of the IPC-3 (running bill) in the wake of the bank guarantee revealed that the accumulative amount of the first two IPCs, verified by an engineer representative (ER), is Rs283 million within a timeframe of eight months. He said that the another IPC verified by the ER was amounting to Rs1.4 billion within a period of 40 days only on which Finance Ministry indicating a massive amount in short period as compare to eight months.

Zafar Iqbal said that after indicating of Finance Ministry, as inquiry was conducting immediately. He said that he also wrote a letter to National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd (NESPAK). He said that the project director had been suspended while the case had been referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further probe.

He said that the FGEHA held a meeting with the SCBA representatives and shared with them the details of the action taken by the authority against those involved in the scam.

After discussion, the committee sought a detailed report on the scam in its next meeting.

While discussing the report by the Ministry of Energy about power theft, particularly, in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the members of the committee also expressed serious concern over the theft of electricity.

It was told to the committee that a total of 23,000 out of 26,000 illegal connections were made legal. He said that one Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) was involved in theft in Balochistan.

Senator Saifullah Abro questioned that in many districts of Balochistan only one officer was involved while lower staff was not involved in electricity theft.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SENATE SCBA FGEHA Senate Functional Committee Park Road Housing Scheme

Comments

200 characters

Park Road Housing Scheme: Senate body concerned at financial fraud, embezzlement

PM welcomes Punjab CM’s package: It’s a pro-people move: PMO

Three solar PV projects: PPIB all set to extend LoIs for 12 months

PM reveals pilot project for mining in G-B

Arrests of former military officers: Pakistan does not welcome comments from any foreign govt: FO

US responds to arrest of military officers

SBP increases clean lending limit for SMEs by 100pc

PM directs bringing SMEDA under PMO

Traders to protest against Tajir Dost Scheme on 28th

High energy, financial costs cited: Cotton output likely to decline, NA panel told

‘Corruption, bad governance’: Key minister of PTI govt in KP resigns

Read more stories