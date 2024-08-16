AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,204 Decreased By -11 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,651 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.13%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s foreign exchange reserves come off record highs

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2024 05:21pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves came off record highs and fell to $670.12 billion as of Aug. 9, the central bank said on Friday.

The reserves fell by $4.8 billion in the reporting week, the biggest fall in four months. They had risen by $7.5 billion in the prior week.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI’s intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

India’s central bank holds rates again, as expected

In the week to which the foreign exchange data pertains, the rupee had fallen to a record low of 83.9725, and logged its worst weekly fall in more than two months.

The currency settled at 83.94 on Friday, and was flat week-on-week.

Foreign exchange reserves (in million US dollars)
--------------------------------------------------
                              Aug 09       Aug 02
                               2024         2024
--------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      587,960      592,039
Gold                          59,239       60,099
SDRs                          18,282       18,161
Reserve Tranche Position       4,638        4,620
--------------------------------------------------
Total                        670,119      674,919
--------------------------------------------------
RBI Reserve Bank of India India’s foreign exchange reserves

Comments

200 characters

India’s foreign exchange reserves come off record highs

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

MNCs planning to relocate from Pakistan amid Internet disruptions, says PBC

Up to 500 units: Nawaz says Punjab govt to reduce province’s power tariff by Rs14 per unit for Aug-Sept

Authority says Pakistan’s new Special Technology Zone will boost tech exports by $350mn

‘Monsoon brides’: extreme weather fuels Pakistan child marriages

Electric vehicles: Master Changan unveils Deepal L07, S07 with prices starting Rs15.5mn

EPCL suffers loss of Rs688mn in 2QCY24

Attock Cement receives $5.85mn from sale of SAKCPCL shares

Two police personnel among five injured in Peshawar blast

External debt-to-GDP ratio hits 6-year low

Read more stories