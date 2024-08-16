India’s IOC buys 3mn bbls Oct-loading Murban crude, sources say

SINGAPORE: Indian Oil Corp has purchased 3 million barrels of Abu Dhabi Murban crude for October loading via a tender, trade sources said on Friday.

The robust demand for Abu Dhabi light grades from India’s top refiner comes as the arbitrage window for US grades are shut for a second straight month.

Vitol will supply 2 million barrels, while TotalEnergies sold the remaining 1 million barrels, the sources said.

Prices for these cargoes were not immediately known.