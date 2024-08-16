AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
AIRLINK 137.59 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.94%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DCL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.27%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
DGKC 77.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.35%)
FFBL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.13%)
FFL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 146.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
KOSM 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (11.62%)
MLCF 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
NBP 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.9%)
OGDC 132.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.12%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
PPL 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.64%)
PRL 22.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
PTC 12.57 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.4%)
SEARL 56.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.1%)
TOMCL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
TPLP 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
TRG 53.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
UNITY 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.24%)
BR100 8,215 Increased By 27.1 (0.33%)
BR30 25,683 Increased By 29.8 (0.12%)
KSE100 78,106 Increased By 228.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 25,045 Increased By 84.2 (0.34%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-16

Tanners Association chief urges govt to review contracts with IPPs

Recorder Report Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:56am

KARACHI: Chairman, Pakistan Tanners Association (Southern Zone), Muhammad Shafi has taken a strong notice on increase of electricity prices by another Rs2.56/unit for the month of August 2024 as stated by NEPRA earlier this week.

He stated that the industry is already suffering a lot due to exorbitant increase in electricity prices in the past one year, resultantly the cost of electricity, gas prices and also taxation for the export related leather sector, especially after the Budget 2024-2025 presented in June.

The PTA (SZ) chairman, Muhammad Shafi urged to the Government to review its contracts with the IPPs, which is also in the demand of the FPCCI. A few IPP’s are making a lot of money due to IPP favoured contracts from the past, but the general public and industry at large is suffering in result of these contracts.

He expressed his concerned deeply that if timely steps are not taken by the Government, it will be too late and the leather sector will lose its potential and its export orders for which we strongly fear/apprehend that the export orders could be diverted to the neighbour competitors like India, Bangladesh, Turkey & china being lowest cost of production and other utilities at reduced prices offering by their Government to the Leather Industries at destinations, which would ultimate be the loss of country and the Leather Industry of Pakistan as well.

The Leather Industry of Pakistan is already in severe clutches of high cost of doing business in Pakistan because of high tariff of utilities in comparison with neighbour competitors and facing severe difficulties in securing the export orders for finished leather with other commodities from international market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI IPPs nepra gas prices electricity prices Pakistan Tanners Association IPPs agreements Muhammad Shafi

Comments

200 characters

Tanners Association chief urges govt to review contracts with IPPs

Appointments of CEO, CFO, CIA and CS: MoF conveys to line ministries and SOEs the guidelines

Plan urbanisation, optimise development: ADB

PIACL debt restructuring: Fair value impact to be recognised on PIAHCL portfolio as per IFRS-9: SBP

Shehbaz govt may follow IK admin’s lead on IPPs

Filed on behalf of Star Hydro: Nepra returns CPPA-G’s tariff revision plea

Auction for Ijarah Sukuk: PSX raises Rs119bn against Rs100bn target

External debt-to-GDP ratio hits 6-year low

Internet slowdown: ministry, PTA fail to satisfy Senate body

Cases of telecom operators: President upholds FTO’s decision

NA Speaker abolishes 220 ‘redundant’ posts

Read more stories