Pakistan Print 2024-08-16

Adjacent areas of Chenab River: PM issues directives to deal with possible severe flooding

Zaheer Abbasi Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:56am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed federal and provincial disaster management authorities and other institutions to be on high alert to deal with the possible severe flooding in the adjacent areas of Chenab River and the expected risk of flooding in the urban areas of Punjab due to rains.

The Prime Minister Office on Thursday said that the prime minister would himself be monitoring the expected severe spell of monsoon from the dashboard till August 25.

He directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), rescue and relief agencies, civil defence and district administration to remain ready at all times to protect the people in the catchment area of Chenab River and the cities that are at risk of flooding due

to rains.

He further directed that in any emergency situation, complete preparation should be ensured for evacuation and rescue of people, delivery of drainage, medicines, tents and other relief items.

The citizens should be kept fully aware of the situation in areas expected to be affected by rains and floods, he added.

He also instructed that precautionary measures should be taken to prevent the expected floods around canals, streams and rivers and it should be ensured that the citizens are informed about the disaster alert application of NDMA to keep an eye on the situation at all times.

Shehbaz Sharif Chenab River

