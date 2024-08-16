AGL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.37%)
AIRLINK 140.10 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.82%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 3.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
DFML 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
DGKC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.63%)
FCCL 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
FFBL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
FFL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
HUBC 148.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.3%)
HUMNL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.98%)
KOSM 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (8.91%)
MLCF 32.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.68%)
NBP 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
OGDC 132.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.39%)
PAEL 25.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 112.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
PRL 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
PTC 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.88%)
SEARL 56.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.19%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TOMCL 43.71 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.13%)
TPLP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TREET 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
TRG 53.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
UNITY 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,258 Increased By 42.8 (0.52%)
BR30 25,868 Increased By 185.2 (0.72%)
KSE100 78,265 Increased By 158.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 25,055 Increased By 10 (0.04%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-16

Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai: Auqaf secy visits shrine

Recorder Report Published August 16, 2024 Updated August 16, 2024 08:21am

HYDERABAD: Provincial Secretary Awqaf, Farrukh Shehzad Qureshi, made a surprise visit to the Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai shrine on Thursday to review arrangements for the upcoming 281st Urs. During his visit, he inspected the shrine’s renovation work and issued directives to expedite all preparations.

Speaking to the media, Secretary Qureshi expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the shrine and instructed the concerned departments to complete all work as soon as possible. He emphasised the need to provide essential facilities to the devotees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Urs of Shah Bhittai Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai

Comments

200 characters

Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai: Auqaf secy visits shrine

Appointments of CEO, CFO, CIA and CS: MoF conveys to line ministries and SOEs the guidelines

Plan urbanisation, optimise development: ADB

PIACL debt restructuring: Fair value impact to be recognised on PIAHCL portfolio as per IFRS-9: SBP

Shehbaz govt may follow IK admin’s lead on IPPs

Filed on behalf of Star Hydro: Nepra returns CPPA-G’s tariff revision plea

Auction for Ijarah Sukuk: PSX raises Rs119bn against Rs100bn target

External debt-to-GDP ratio hits 6-year low

Internet slowdown: ministry, PTA fail to satisfy Senate body

Cases of telecom operators: President upholds FTO’s decision

NA Speaker abolishes 220 ‘redundant’ posts

Read more stories