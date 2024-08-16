Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai: Auqaf secy visits shrine

HYDERABAD: Provincial Secretary Awqaf, Farrukh Shehzad Qureshi, made a surprise visit to the Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai shrine on Thursday to review arrangements for the upcoming 281st Urs. During his visit, he inspected the shrine’s renovation work and issued directives to expedite all preparations.

Speaking to the media, Secretary Qureshi expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the shrine and instructed the concerned departments to complete all work as soon as possible. He emphasised the need to provide essential facilities to the devotees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024