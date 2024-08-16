AGL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
Markets Print 2024-08-16

Chinese solar panels production to begin in Punjab by year end

Muhammad Saleem Published 16 Aug, 2024 06:56am

LAHORE: A Chinese solar energy company is setting up a solar panel manufacturing plant in Punjab and the manufacturing of solar panels will start in the province by the end of this year.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said this during a meeting with the Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, here at Governor House Lahore. During the meeting, issues concerning investment and promotion of technical education in Punjab came under discussion.

The provincial minister informed the governor about the steps taken for the promotion of investment and technical education in the province.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor, Sardar Saleem Haider said that boosting trade and business activities is indispensable for the country’s stability. He said that significant investment initiatives have been taken in Punjab due to which foreign investors including Overseas Pakistanis are also showing keen interest. He said that everyone should play a role to take the country on the path of development.

The governor Punjab further said that the future of Pakistan hinges on the promotion of technical education. He said that up-gradation of TEVTA institutions would improve the quality of technical education. He also inquired after the health of Muslim League President, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on this occasion.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that TEVTA’s institutions are being upgraded under a phased programme. He said that in the first phase, five colleges of TEVTA are being upgraded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

