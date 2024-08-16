AGL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.19%)
AIRLINK 139.40 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.32%)
BOP 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
DFML 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
DGKC 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.89%)
FCCL 20.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
FFL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
HUBC 147.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.55%)
HUMNL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
KEL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.8%)
MLCF 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.93%)
NBP 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
OGDC 132.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.87%)
PPL 112.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PRL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
PTC 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
SEARL 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TOMCL 43.95 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.69%)
TPLP 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TREET 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.44%)
TRG 53.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.62%)
UNITY 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,245 Increased By 30.1 (0.37%)
BR30 25,809 Increased By 126 (0.49%)
KSE100 78,231 Increased By 124.9 (0.16%)
KSE30 25,026 Decreased By -19.7 (-0.08%)
Aug 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-16

PSC calls for overhauling seed approval system

Zahid Baig Published August 16, 2024 Updated August 16, 2024 08:27am

LAHORE: Participants of the 59th meeting of the Punjab Seed Council (PSC) on Thursday called for overhauling the seed approval system in the province and taking all the stakeholders from the private and public sectors onboard to draft the proposals for speed approval.

The participants reviewed the measures being taken to reconstitute the sub-committee of the agricultural experts, which was disbanded in the last meeting of the Corporation. The disbanded committee had been entrusted with conducting on-site examinations of seed varieties, reviewing results from field trials and formulating recommendations for the approval or rejection of different seed varieties.

The meeting was chaired by Punjab’s Agriculture and Livestock Minister, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and participated by the MD of the Punjab Seed Council, Shanul Haq and others. The PSC MD informed the minister about the recent developments concerning the council’s operational structure.

Haq revealed that a sub-committee of agricultural experts, which was dissolved in the previous (58th) meeting, would be reconstituted to provide technical assistance to the council.

The Punjab minister emphasised the need to revitalise and empower the Punjab Seed Council. He directed representatives from seed companies, agricultural associations, and key officials from the Punjab Agriculture Commission, Ministry of Food and Security, and the Federal Government’s Variety Evaluation Cell to collaborate on drafting proposals for seed approval.

He stressed that the board should prioritise these proposals and ensure that the agenda of the sub-committee is only considered once expert recommendations are addressed. The minister underscored the government’s commitment to providing farmers with high-quality and genuine seeds, aiming to eliminate issues with counterfeit and adulterated seeds while enhancing crop yields.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo supported the minister’s stance, calling for an overhaul in the seed approval system in Punjab. He highlighted the vital role of the private sector in the seed industry and warned against policies that could hinder agricultural progress.

The meeting was attended by Deputy MD of the Punjab Seed Council Shamshad Waraich, Consultant of the Punjab Agriculture Department Dr Anjum Ali, Director General of Agricultural Information Punjab Naveed Ismat Kahlon, Director General of Agriculture Extension Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, and various council members and observers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab Seed Council seed approval system

Comments

200 characters

PSC calls for overhauling seed approval system

Appointments of CEO, CFO, CIA and CS: MoF conveys to line ministries and SOEs the guidelines

Plan urbanisation, optimise development: ADB

PIACL debt restructuring: Fair value impact to be recognised on PIAHCL portfolio as per IFRS-9: SBP

Shehbaz govt may follow IK admin’s lead on IPPs

Filed on behalf of Star Hydro: Nepra returns CPPA-G’s tariff revision plea

Auction for Ijarah Sukuk: PSX raises Rs119bn against Rs100bn target

External debt-to-GDP ratio hits 6-year low

Internet slowdown: ministry, PTA fail to satisfy Senate body

Cases of telecom operators: President upholds FTO’s decision

NA Speaker abolishes 220 ‘redundant’ posts

Read more stories